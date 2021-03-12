Comethazine Drops New Single & Video "Malcolm In The Middle"

Comethazine is one of the most authentic artists in hip-hop. He stays in his lane, consistently delivers new music for his fans, and comes through with the intensity and eclectic energy that his base has grown to know and love him for. Being named to the XXL Freshman list in 2019, Comethazine has experienced a lick of mainstream success, but it feels like his music is much better suited for a more underground audience, catering to a niche market with his eye-popping rhymes and head-scratching punchlines.

Returning with his new music video for "Malcolm in the Middle", Co drops less than a minute-and-thirty-seconds worth of content for his fans to enjoy, reuniting with a lookalike family from the famous sitcom and sticking with them during a shenanigans-filled evening. He eats supper with the family, capturing them bobbing their heads to the new song before the twists and turns begin.

Watch the new music video from Comethazine below.

Quotable Lyrics:

In the middle of two b*tches, feel like Malcolm

Big sh*t talker, yeah that's you but this the outcome

Oh hoe, you ain't havin' fun, b*tch how come?

You said that you wanna be a star, you around one