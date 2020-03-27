Comethazine Foresees An Apocalypse On "Pandemic"

When St. Louis rapper Comethazine came across the Pandemic documentary on Netflix, he was inspired to write a new album based on the end of the world. Deciding on the project's title in early 2020, the rising star had no clue that an actual pandemic would break out but, alas, here we are.

"I was on tour in Europe in February and started watching this documentary called Pandemic in the hotel. It got me thinking about the end of the world and shit. The music I made for this album has that energy and fits perfectly," says the 21-year-old about the new body of work.

The extremely topical new album is out now, showcasing Comethazine at his most fast-paced ever. Pandemic is a very quick listen, with the longest song spanning two minutes. The flex-fest captures a feeling and transfers it to the audience, bringing "end of the world" vibes to us all (even though that basically feels like our reality anyways these days).

Tracklist:

1. No Front

2. Mama's Glizzy

3. Permanent

4. Ambitions

5. Blu-Ray

6. Pitbull

7. Get Out

8. Nutted

9. LEAD THE RACE

10. Glide

11. Plottin'

12. Gallardo