T.I.'s gotten deeper into the world of stand-up comedy in recent times. The Atlanta rapper has made several surprise appearances at comedy clubs where he's practiced a few bits but not all of them have gone over smoothly. Last night, footage emerged of T.I. getting into a heated back-and-forth with comedian Lauren Knight who called out the rapper over allegations of sexual assault. Knight later explained that she only brought it up in response to T.I. heckling her and calling her a bitch during her set.

Tip quickly denied making any of those comments, claiming that she was lying, and offered her $1M to provide proof. "You see where the shit got twisted. Never called you out [of] your name. Never called you a bitch. You give me a video where I called you a bitch and I'll give you a million dollars," Tip said.

Knight didn't hesitate to pull out receipts. She shared both clips from Tip's lG Live as well as footage from the club where the rapper yells "bitch" from the side of the stage.

"See it went from something simple that should’ve got squashed and settled to this man using his platform to lie on me to justify some bullshit. Everybody is tripping. I just wanna do comedy," she wrote. "@troubleman31 run me my million. We ended on a positive note now you lying and saying shit to weaponize your fan base and THAT I’m not here for. Idgaf about how y’all feel I’m here for the truth. I’m getting death threats and harassed cause a n***a wanna lie. That’s lame as hell. This shit is aggy and most importantly I have no reason to lie."

