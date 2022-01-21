We've seen T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., explore different mediums and display his talents in a few ways over the years. The Atlanta born hip-hop artist relased his platinum album Trap Muzik back in 2003, becoming a household name from then on. He's dropped other gold and platinum selling albums since then, including King in 2006 and T.I. vs. T.I.P. the following year. The rapper began his film career around that time as well, with his first feature film ATL hitting screens in 2006. With 15+ film and television credits to his name since that time, it's clear that stage fright isn't a problem.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

His latest means of performance came by way of an Instagram video, showing him trying his hand at stand up comedy. While a large majority of T.I.'s roles in shows and movies tend to lean in a more stern and serious direction, it's not out of character for his wit and comedic ability to shine through in his lines and delivery. Credited with performances in comedies such as the Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart lead Get Hard, and both films in Marvel's Ant-Man series, he has the skill to shift his demeanor from somber to smiles.





The most recent music related news regarding T.I. came by way of him expressing confidence in his catalog. He feels that no rapper can best his discography or stand with him on the Verzuz stage, a statement that stirred up some listeners and was cause for debate.

