There is a new venture that has captivated T.I.'s attention and he is enjoying his time in a different sort of spotlight. It was just about a week ago when a clip of Tip doing stand-up comedy began to circulate. There wasn't much known about why T.I. was cracking jokes in a comedy club, but he offered more insight into his possiblt new career in a lengthy Instagram post.

To begin, T.I. revealed that he's been hard at work, sometimes even doing multiple comedy shows in one evening, to help him become more acclimated to the craft.



Alexander Tamargo / Stringer / Getty Images

"In about 2 weeks of doing stand-up comedy full time (every day 2-3 shows a night sometimes) I've learned from,& earned the respect & approval of some of the funniest people I know in this sh*t," he wrote. "I can honestly say I've had nights where I tore they ass up (shown above [finger pointing up emoji])& I had nights I was figuring the sh*t out."

"I'm also truly appreciative and humbled by the warm welcome I've been receiving from real comedic vets in this sh*t. Allowing me the opportunity to learn,grow & accept harsh critical ridicule from the best!!! I've developed a true admiration & respect for the skill set required to stand up in front of people with no hit records or catchy hooks to carry you through the performance... just you and a room full of anxious eyes ready to be entertained.

The rapper added that he knows that this transition from one field of entertainment to another can cause some people to "doubt [his] ability to hone the craft effectively in such a short time," but he's taken that energy as motivation.

Check out T.I.'s post below and let us know if you would attend one of his comedy shows.