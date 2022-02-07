An actor was taken into custody over the weekend and once again it involved an alleged incident with his wife. According to reports, officers responded to a call in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles regarding a verbal domestic dispute that turned physical. When officers were said to have arrived at the scene, they spoke with the Scandal actor Columbus Short and his wife, Aida.

Short reportedly told police that his wife punched him in the face, however, when people spoke with her, they noticed she had a "minor injury."



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

It was then that Short was taken into custody for felony domestic violence and it has been stated that Short's wife did not receive medical treatment for her injury. This isn't the first time that Short and his wife have made headlines over a quarrel; in 2018, Short was tacked with a domestic violence charge in a case where he pleaded no contest. He reportedly served 34 days in jail.

His representative reportedly issued this statement to TMZ:

"It is no secret that Mr. short has dealt with addiction issues in the past and like any addict it’s one day at a time. His family is his number one priority as he focuses on getting back on track with his sobriety."

On Instagram, Short gave a personal statement of his own in a video where he offered his apologies.

"The Truth - Marriages are challenging but getting through it is the blessing!" he wrote in the caption to the clip. "I AM not a abusive man nor am I on drugs but drinking alcohol makes my mouth get a little out of pocket. That's the truth. My wife and I are working on our marriage. The real work w/ @callmemrsshort."

Watch Short explain himself below.

[via]