It appears Columbian singer Maluma has his eyes set on one of the Jenner sisters. In an interview with Access Hollywood this week following his participation in Lady Gaga's One World Concert, Maluma revealed that he has a massive crush on Kendall Jenner.

“Everybody knows that my celebrity crush is Kendall Jenner,” he said. “I’m going to say it again, she’s my crush!”

The two reportedly met on the set of Calvin Klein’s “Deal With It” campaign, and he thinks “she could tell” he was crushing on her. “We were shooting together, and then she saw me, and I got so nervous, that I’m sure that she noticed it, of course,” he said in the clip (see below around 10:24 mark).

Maluma has been on the market since late 2019 after he broke up with ex-girlfriend Natalia Barulích. “I love Juan Luis (Maluma) very much but right now we need to take time for ourselves and our careers so that we can continue to grow as artists and individuals,” Barulích said at the time.

Now whether or not Maluma will be lucky enough to get Kendall on a date is another story, but can’t blame him for putting it out there.

Theo Wargo/ Getty Images

