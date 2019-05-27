mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Collie Buddz Recruits Russ,Tech N9ne & More On "Hybrid" Album

Milca P.
May 26, 2019 21:48
1.4K Views
21
0
Hybrid
Collie Buddz

Collie Buddz shares new album.


After issuing a hefty share of teasers, Collie Budz has returned with his third full-length offering, Hybrid, tapping on names such as Russ, Tech N9ne, Dizzy Wright, Stonebwoy and more for an effort that seamlessly melds the realms of Reggae, Trap, and Afrobeats for Buddz's most textured delivery to date.

Even with this exploration of sound, Colie Buddz is successful at crafting a cohesive body of work that places the Reggae artist at an interesting intersection that broadens listeners' scope while solidifying his artistry in the process. This time around, you'll find Collie going for 10 tracks, matching off with his contemporaries. Highlighted selections include the Tech N9ne-assisted "Everything Blessed" and the solo "Show Love."

Listen below.

 

