Coi Leray ignited on her Billboard charting single "No More Parties" by rapping, "My daddy let me down, but I promise you I won’t let up/I wanna say fuck that man, but that shit won’t make me better." Whoa. Her father, Benzino, didn't take too kindly to the lyrics, and began to call his child out on social media. That odd way of parenting turned into a social media feud between the two, which seems to have only helped Coi's single to get more streams.

"This is the most disrespectful sh*t I've ever experienced," said Benzino at the time. "The names she just called [me] can never be forgiven or forgotten," he claimed. "This not real. This is evil. I guess she had to play up to her fans and Executive's. Nah this ain't cool. But ok. I get it. This is the tough cool girl image." Well, it looks like the fans loved it.

Lil Durk hopping on the remix and in the music video helped boost "No More Parties" a bit. Now, the single has reached a milestone by getting a Gold Certification. The proud rapper posted the certification on his social media. Things seem to be going well for Coi, outside of some haters online shaming her body. Her latest single with Pooh Shiesty, "Big Purr," is already a fan favorite and is picking up steam in the commercial atmosphere.