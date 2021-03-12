Coi Leray & Lil Durk Kick Out Unwelcomed Guests In "No More Parties (Remix)" Visual

After someone throws a wild party at Leray's home, the two rappers clean house.

It's time for Coi Leray to rid herself of leeches and she means business. The rapper recently shared the remix to her "No More Parties" single featuring Lil Durk, and today (March 11), Leray delivered the music video. As the title of the track suggests, Coi is looking to make some changes to get herself on track and in the visual, she's taking charge and cleaning house, literally.

The visual opens with Coi texting the "Leach" who apparently hosted a wild party at the rapper's home. Inside, there are people sleeping in all rooms, people are playing Beer Pong, and empty red Solo cups are abundant, but Leray has had enough and calls on Lil Durk to help her get things together. For good measure, Coi also adds a sexy bathtub scene, so press play above and watch Coi Leray and Lil Durk manhandle unwelcomed guests in the visual to "No More Parties (Remix)." Make sure to catch Leray's nod to her father, Benzino, as well.