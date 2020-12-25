For those who believe in Christmas miracles, Coi Leray may have received one of her own. The rapper has recently made headlines after she was spotted having lunch with Blueface, but on Christmas Eve, it was her photos of her car accident that captured attention from her followers. The daughter of Benzino took to her Instagram Story to give insight as to what happened and shared that she could have lost her life after a driver crashed into her vehicle.

"Merry Christmas Hope everyone uses this time to appreciate family and the real friends you call family," she wrote. "Understand that life ain't forever so cherish this moment y'all got with eachother.... and always remember to pray for Better Days." Then, she shared a photo of the aftermath of the car accident that showed two wrecked vehicles.

"So homie ran his light tryna be quick to get on the highway. I could of died," Coir Leray added. "Go said nope ....not yet ... you still have unfinished business... you still neeed to show the world your a [star]." She had the option of being treated for her injuries, but she decided to stay away from hospitals.

"I'm okay...my left side hurts like on my back and my leg ... probably feel it more tmrw.. just happy to be alive ... don't wanna go to hospital because of the virus . Don't worry I'm strong." We're happy that she was able to walk away from this without further injury. Check out Coi Leray's posts below.



