It feels like it was a lifetime ago when festivals didn't seem like public health threats. Artists and fans alike have been longing for their reunion in the beating sun to loud music and overpriced beverages. Coachella, specifically, was forced to push their annual festival back twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the vaccine numbers are increasing and cases are declining, Coachella appears to be gearing up for their return in 2022.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is returning for the first time since 2019. Coachella's 2022 festival is set for April 15th-17th and April 22nd-24th with advance ticket sales kicking off this Friday, June 4th at 10 a.m.

Coachella hasn't announced the festival line-up yet. The 2020 edition of the festival was postponed until fall 2020 but ultimately, it ended up getting canceled that June.

The 2020 edition of the festival was packed with massive names. Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were scheduled to headline both weekends. Tons of the hottest acts in hip-hop were also scheduled to perform such as Megan Thee Stallion, festival faves Run The Jewels, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and several others.

The return of Coachella in 2022 will be a celebratory occasion. We'll keep you posted on any updates surrounding the potential line-up for their festival next year.

