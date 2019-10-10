With JT back home from her yearlong prison term, Yung Miami can finally take a load off of her shoulders and focus on her immediate future. The star rapper has been holding down the City Girls' fort for the entire Quality Control team and with JT back in the picture, she can chill and have her baby in peace. Her daughter is due to arrive any day now and, in order to help her celebrate her arrival, McDonald's came through with a unique gift for the rapper.



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images

Sharing a video on her Instagram channel, Yung Miami showed the world the latest addition to her jewelry collection. Complete with a handwritten letter from McD's, Caresha's new chain is of her favorite menu item at the fast-food chain: a small fry. The ice is understated but still pretty flashy. Now that she's got the french fry chain, her next plan of action is to have some chicken nuggets added to the pendant. "Thank you Mc Donald’s for my small fry chain. I love it just as much as I love my 6 piece nuggets with my sweet & sour sauce," wrote the recording artist.

The chain was meant as a gift to welcome baby Summer into the world. Perhaps she'll end up with a love of fries too.