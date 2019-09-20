Yung Miami is days away from welcoming her daughter into the world with her man Southside. The City Girls rapper recently shared a string of images on Instagram that showed off her gorgeous pregnant frame and while she's clearly enjoying this special time with her growing baby, the "Twerk" rapper is more ready than ever to snap back into shape.

Yung's latest share to her feeds sees her posted up in turquoise waters in a two-piece string bikini, looking snatched. "CANT WAIT!! 😊😊 Throwback," she captioned the photo.

"Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as an rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans," Yung previously stated on Instagram, making it clear that being pregnant won't kill her game.

"This is my personal life and it is what it is! PERIOD."

By the looks of it, Yung's partner in crime JT may be released from prison just in time for the birth of her baby girl.