Female rappers have come extremely far in the male-dominated industry. From old school rappers like Foxy Brown and Salt-N-Pepa to new aged artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Mulatto, women have managed to secure their spot in the world of hip-hop.

Though they've accomplished a lot, they have to put in even more work to be taken seriously as artists and maintain their relevancy. Nonetheless, having the same occupation as others comes with constantly being compared. Female rappers are compared to each other in almost every aspect-- their lyricism, the way they dress, their body structure, etc.

Earlier this week, 50/50 Entertainment generated a list of their top 50 greatest female rappers of all time and sparked a conversation. Their top five artists in order were Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Missy Elliot, Queen Latifah, and Lauryn Hill.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

With nearly 6,000 retweets on the post of their list, thousands of fans have chimed in to debate. Among those voicing their opinions were some female artists themselves.

JT, one-half of the City Girls group, saw that her and her co-partner, Yung Miami, were not included at all. She tweeted, "Where the City Girls? I guess we sing! Could've at least put us #50."

Kash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Knight, was listed as number 43. Not pleased with her placement, she quoted the post and said, "Hilarious." She has also been retweeting posts from her fans who are on her side. One supporter wrote, "How is Kash Doll not top 15," another added, "[Kash Doll] being so low on the list has me shaking right now."

Check out the complete list down below. How do you feel about the placements? Sound off in the comments.