It was only last summer that Ciara and Russell Wilson opened up about having more kids, agreeing that three was a good number. “I’m just saying three is a good number,” Russell said, with Ciara adding, “Three is my favorite number, but I can say, I am enjoying dancing with a flat belly.” Fast forward six months later and Ciara shared just yesterday on Instagram that she's indeed pregnant with her third child. The "Promise" singer shared a stunning image of her silhouette with a growing baby bump with the caption "Number 3."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since the announcement, Ciara and Russell Wilson have been spotted out and about enjoying some solo time together before their household gets even bigger. The Blast caught the couple on what appeared to be date night, both dresses stylishly while Ciara's growing belly is starting to become even more visible - peep the images here.

“I think it’s the greatest miracle having children that’s the thing… you learn patience, you continue to learn love, you learn what life is supposed to be like, that’s the best thing about children," Russel previously said of his growing family. Together they raise two-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Jr. - who's father is Ciara's ex, Future.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images