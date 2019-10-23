Ciara is the level-up queen, expanding her empire in recent years, improving her personal life and continuing a strong push with her music. Married to Russell Wilson, the singer has been loyal to the Seattle Seahawks organization, setting up shop in the area and investing in local companies with her man. We can all remember early on in CiCi's career when she bragged about her "Goodies" on record and, years later, she's still one of the most beautiful women in the game. She reminds us time and time again, uploading gorgeous shots of herself modelling different looks on a weekly basis. This week, she managed to wow a large portion of her audience, getting down and dirty on the rocks and showing off her body goals.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rocking some shimmery tights, Ciara's skin glows in her latest social post. She wears an oversized sun hat, shielding her face from the bright rays above her and flaunting her smize for the world. The looped video can be watched over and over again and, somehow, it doesn't get old. Her peers, including Gabrielle Union and Halle Berry, would agree, adding comments on her page and going crazy over the shots.

"You fiiiiiiine," wrote Union while actress Halle Berry came through with an appropriate "Sheesh." Take a look below.