Chris Webby Completes Webby Wednesday Series With "Still Wednesday"

A fourteen-year veteran in the rap game, Connecticut-based rapper Chris Webby is closing his Webby Wednesday project series with his latest release, appropriately titled Still Wednesday. The project recently was boosted to the spotlight through the release of "We Up" with the late DMX, which is actually the final verse the legend recorded before his passing.

Still Wednesday also includes features from Tory Lanez, Young M.A, Millyz, Jarren Benton, Dizzy Wright, and others. The twenty-song project is mainly produced by Nox Beatz and JP On Da Track.





"After so many projects, this being the 5th of this particular album series alone, my task to the fans is as much about keeping it fresh and interesting as it is about rapping itself," says Webby about the new music. "The features are what really set this project apart from my past works though, and clearly show that this has gone much further than some ragtag indie hip hop organization. Young M.A, Tory Lanez, and DMX’s last recorded feature to name a few, along with a lot of my usual rap collaborators and friends give the project a feel that’s familiar to my fans, but opens doors for new listeners. The X verse though, I couldn’t be more honored and appreciative to have gotten him on a song. He will always be one of my favorite artists and biggest inspirations as an emcee. The inner child in me truly still can’t believe that song exists. RIP DMX forever."

Listen to Still Wednesday below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Tracklist:

1. Pearly Gates

2. We Up (feat. DMX)

3. Whippin (feat. Young M.A)

4. Humble Giant

5. GO! (feat. ANoyd & Jitta On The Track)

6. Nardo (feat. Millyz)

7. Arabian Nightz (feat. Bria Lee)

8. Ex-Men (feat. Tory Lanez)

9. World On Lock

10. Walls (feat. Skrizzly Adams)

11. Animals

12. Lullaby (feat. Bria Lee)

13. Raw Thoughts V

14. Politically Incorrect (feat. Nems)

15. Burn (feat. Locksmith & Apathy)

16. Playground

17. Def Jam Vendetta (feat. Jarren Benton)

18. Backdoor (feat. Dizzy Wright & Futuristic)

19. Lord Knows (feat. Justin Clancy)

20. Way Home