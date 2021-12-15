Chris Webby Gets A Posthumous Assist From DMX On "We Up"

Throughout the course of 2021, we have all witnessed the loss of several prominent Hip-Hop artists as well as renowned pop-culture figures, from Young Dolph and Slim 400 to Virgil Abloh and Michael K. Williams. One of the hardest pills to swallow this year was the passing of DMX, and thanks to Chris Webby, fans can finally hear the last feature that the legendary rapper recorded prior to his untimely passing in April.

For the latest installment of his ongoing #WebbyWednesday campaign in anticipation of his forthcoming project Still Wednesday, Webby has delivered "We Up," a hard-hitting and riff-heavy single that features a voracious guest verse from the late, great Earl "DMX" Simmons.

"I’m honored, humbled, and mind blown that the song dropping this #WebbyWednesday even exists at all," Chris Webby said while speaking about "We Up" on Instagram. "As a student of HipHop, I feel like this is one of the most important contributions I’ll have ever made to the culture that raised me. If I could have imagined having a song with DMX as a kid, this is exactly what it would have sounded like. It’s the last feature he ever recorded and it’s that classic X.. raw energy, maximum intensity, barks, growls, the whole nine."

Check out the music video for Chris Webby's DMX-assisted single "We Up," and let us know in the comments if you're feeling X's latest posthumous collab.

Quotable Lyrics

X, been a disrespectful, nigga

You ain't gotta cross the line for me to check you, nigga

My scratch game official, match game official

That aim will hit you, sound the same as a whistle



