It seems that Chris Rock's family still isn't ready to call it a truce with Will Smith after the viral Oscars slap. Two of Chris' brothers have publicly made it clear that they weren't fond of Smith's actions.

In Tony Rock's recent comedy show, he yelled into the crowd, "You gon' hit my f*ckin' brother? 'Cause your b*tch gave you a side eye?" Sharing the same feelings as him, Kenny Rock, told the Los Angeles Times that he did not accept Smith's apology nor did he feel that it was sincere.

Now, still filled with disbelief and ready to seek revenge, Kenny, 42, wants to go head to head with The Fresh Prince in a boxing match. As reported by TMZ, the Rock brother signed a contract with Damon Feldman, the founder of Official Celebrity Boxing. The two teamed up to put on a fight this June that will take place at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

While he doesn't have an opponent yet, Will is obviously his first choice, and he's hoping that he will take the bait. Despite the difference in size, Will being taller and having trained to play Muhammad Ali, Kenny is still confident that he can take home a win over the 53-year-old actor.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Will has already begun paying the price for his actions. He has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years, several of his films have been put on pause, and he's been criticized by countless celebrities.

Do you think he's willing to throw down with Kenny?

