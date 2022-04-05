Kenny Rock
- Pop CultureRay J Offers $50M Each To Chris Rock And Will Smith To Fight In The RingFollowing the Oscars incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock, Ray J is offering the two $50M each to fight in a boxing match. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureChris Rock's Brother, Kenny, Challenges Will Smith To A Celebrity Boxing MatchKenny Rock hopes that Will Smith will get in the ring with him.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureKenny Rock, Chris Rock's Brother, Rejects Will Smith's Apology For Oscars SlapKenny Rock says he doesn't accept Will Smith's apology for slapping his brother, Chris Rock.By Cole Blake