Kyrie Irving's refusal to get vaccinated has caused issues for the Brooklyn Nets since the NBA season started in October.

While in Kyrie's hometown Brooklyn last night (Nov. 3), Chris Rock slighted Irving for this stance while hosting an NFT event. After hearing cheers when he asked if there were any anti-vaxxers at the venue, Rock responded humorously: "You f**kin' dumb Kyrie motherf**kers!"

The event Rock was helping to host was Ape Fest hosted by the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a members only event in New York for NFT enthusiasts. The fest hosted marque performers last night at Brooklyn Steel including The Strokes, Quest Love, Beck and headliner Lil Baby.

Rock is not the first celebrity to rip Irving on his anti-vaxx stance. Stars like Shaq, Howard Stern and Magic Johnson have publicly criticized Kyrie, while Chris Brown actually praised him for his resilience.

Irving's decision to refuse a COVID vaccination is so impactful because people employed in New York City are not allowed to work indoors in any capacity without being vaccinated, according to local mandates. This includes athletes, so Irving will be sidelined from playing basketball until he receives a vaccine or the mandate is lifted.

Irving is a key piece to the Brooklyn Nets' big three including Kevin Durant and James Harden. Without him, their pursuit for a championship is certainly made much more difficult, but he has remained firm in his stance.

While Rock was acting in jest, he still revealed how he feels about Irving and others who have refrained from being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Check out Chris Rock's Kyrie Irving joke below.

