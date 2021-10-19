Howard Stern slammed Brooklyn Nets' star Kyrie Irving as the "top idiot in the country" for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving has been unable to practice or play with the team while he remains unvaccinated.

“He’s my favorite dude who’s putting his money where his mouths is,” Stern said on his Sirius XM radio show. “In terms of idiots, he’s gotta be the top idiot in the country right now. Guys got a chance as a young man to make millions of dollars, all he’s gotta do is get vaccinated.”



Getty Images / Stringer

He also called out Irving for saying that the Earth is flat, earlier in his career.

“This guy’s got a history of being stupid,” Stern continued. “He’s one of those guys who is a flat-earther too. And he doesn’t know anything, his mind works in a very strange way. He says, ‘I can’t figure out gravity, so it doesn’t exist.'”

The radio host also praised the Nets organization as a whole for being strict with Irving regarding the vaccine.

“I don’t know who runs the Nets, but I wish they were running the country,” Stern said, referencing their decision to bench Irving. “I love this. Basically saying, ‘listen douchebag, you’ve got to do what is right.’”

Check out Stern's clip below.

