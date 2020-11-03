With every generation of rap, fans weigh in on who they believe to be the best artists on the block. "Old Heads" often take hits for comparing rising rap artists to those of the past, and Chris Rock was recently questioned about who he's been streaming as of late. The comedic icon appeared on Desus & Mero and discussed the type of rap artists that capture his attention.



Brian Ach / Stringer / Getty Images

When asked what music he's listening to, specifically new artists, Rock struggled to give an answer. He asked for the hosts to drop a few names and they began with NBA YoungBoy—an artist the comedian admitted he wasn't familiar with. Rock said he is a fan of Pop Smoke, but he's still spinning tunes by artists like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

"Who's the new album artists, you know what I mean? Like, I like DaBaby, but is there a DaBaby album?" Rock asked. "There's a lot of guys dropping hot singles, which is lovely. But I like to...a whole experience that I can marinate on." He then called Kendrick "the truth" and said that's what he wants to hear more of from rap artists.

"A musical journey," Rock continued. "The ups, the downs, the weird single that you know—the weird album track that you know was never gonna be a single, but you love it." Watch Chris Rock's interview with Desus & Mero below and let us know what you think of his assessment of rap music.