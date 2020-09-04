It was a sweet walk down memory lane for Naomi Campbell and Chris Rock during their recent interview. The stunning supermodel has been hosting her webseries No Filter with Naomi where she interviews some of her rich and famous friends. There has been a surge in celebrities taking on virtual hosting gigs during this time of quarantine, and people have been more than happy to sit down with the legendary model.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

Immediately, it seemed as Chris was attempting to shoot-his-subtle-shot with the model, but it was innocent and playful as they've been friends for decades. He recalled meeting her while she was working at a coffee shop in New York City and they recounted the friends they loved and lost along the way. “We were all lusting for you. You were a supermodel to us, even then,” Chris Rock said.

Elsewhere, the comedic mogul spoke about spending time with Naomi and Mike Tyson. The model and championship boxer reportedly dated briefly sometime in the late 1980s or early 1990s. “I think Mike pushed you out of a moving car one night,” Rock told Naomi. “I think you gave somebody your number and he lost his head.”

She brushed off the memory and quipped, “You sure it wasn’t me that pushed him?” she asked while laughing. “That’s even if I got in the car with him. He wasn’t the best driver.” Check out the 47-minute exchange between the longtime friends below.