Before Cardi B was really Cardi B, she was the breakout cast member on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York. She provided a plethora of meme-worthy quotables and fans were enamoured with the fact that she was unapologetically herself.

Apparently, that big personality caught Chris Rock's attention before Cardi's music career took off.

The legendary comedian dropped by Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show last night via webcam where he revealed that he unsuccessfully pushed for Cardi to receive her own comedy show on network television and even recommended her to Saturday Night Live showrunner Lorne Michaels as a cast member.

Although Cardi is now known primarily for her success on the charts, Rock was of the opinion that comedy was her true calling.

"My kids showed me this Cardi B girl - and she didn't have a record out or anything - and I was like, 'We should do a show with her.'" he said. "She told me about her rap at the time and I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, that's good. You're a comedy star.'"

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rock also shared that he took it upon himself to lend Cardi a hand at the beginning of her budding career by helping her find a suitable agent.

Of course, with one of the biggest songs in the world right now, the future has never looked brighter for Cardi should she decide to explore the career path that could've been. We're sure Chris Rock is still game.

"I think Cardi B is one of the funniest people," he lauded.