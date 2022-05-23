Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced that they have welcomed their second daughter, Eloise, on Sunday night. Their first child, Lyla Maria, was born in August 2020.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful," the couple wrote in matching Instagram posts.



Rich Polk / Getty Images

In addition to Eloise and Lyla, Pratt has a 9-year-old son named son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

While the two announced the birth of Eloise, Schwarzenegger recently remarked that her followers shouldn't expect many posts of her children.

"It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media," she said on The Today Show, Tuesday.

Back in December, Schwarzenegger spoke about her excitement about becoming a mom during an interview with People.

"I've always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it," she shared at the time. "And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and she's just the best."

Pratt's next film, Jurassic World: Dominion, is releasing on June 10.











