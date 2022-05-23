Laura Dern and Sam Neill recently discussed their age gap ahead of the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, in which they will reprise their roles from the original Jurassic Park. Neill was 43 years old during the filming of the movie, which was released in 1993, while Dern was just 23.

Speaking with the Sunday Times for an interview, Neill explained that it was "completely appropriate" at the time.



Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

“I am 20 years older than Laura! Which at the time was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady,” he told the outlet. “It never occurred to me until I opened a magazine and there was an article called ‘Old Geezers and Gals.’ People like Harrison Ford and Sean Connery acting with much younger people. And there I was, on the list. I thought, ‘Come on. It can’t be true.’”

When asked for her opinion, Dern agreed with Neill, adding that they only considered their twenty-year age gap when looking back on the film recently.

“Well, it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill,” she said. “And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like, ‘Wow! We’re not the same age?”

In addition to Dern and Neill returning to the series, Jeff Goldblum will also be reprising his role for Jurassic World: Dominion. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 10.

Check out a trailer for the movie below.

