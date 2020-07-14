Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones has reached an agreement for a massive extension with the team worth up to $85 million over four years, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs hit Jones with a franchise tag earlier in the offseason and had until Wednesday's deadline to come to terms on a long-term contract. Jones will become the seventh highest-paid defensive player in the league with $60 million in guaranteed salary.

Jones led the Chiefs in sacks in each of the past two seasons with 15.5 sacks in 2018 and 9.5 in 2019. He missed three games due to injury last season. Jones also set an NFL record for consecutive games with a sack, recording at least one sack in 11 games in a row. In 61 career games, he has recorded 33 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 7 forced fumbles. Jones was picked up by the Chiefs in 2016 as the team's' second-round draft pick.

Jones is the second player the Chiefs have locked down for a major contract this month. Last week, the team secured quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the biggest deal in NFL history. Mahomes is set to earn up to $503 million over the next 10 years.

Both Mahomes and Jones were active during the Chiefs' 2019 SuperBowl victory.

