Chris D’Elia’s accuser has reportedly withdrawn the lawsuit against him after a month-long legal battle. The accuser, using the pseudonym Jane Doe, initially claimed that the famed comedian possessed child pornography, and was therefore suing him for child exploitation. Doe has since changed her tune, and has told the court that she is dismissing all claims and charges against him.

The legal document acquired by Radar read, "Plaintiff, Jane Doe, and her counsel hereby give notice that the above-entitled action is voluntarily dismissed, without prejudice, against the Defendant."

Doe originally filed these claims back in March 2021, stating that D’Elia violated federal child pornography and child sexual exploitation laws. She claimed she met the former Whitney star on Instagram in September 2014 before taking their conversation over to the social media platform Snapchat. Doe's lawsuit followed a string of sexual misconduct allegations against D'Elia from the year prior.

Doe claimed D’Elia solicited over 100 sexually explicit photos and videos of herself, half of which were taken when she was only 17 and he was 34. She also stated that she admitted to being a virgin before having sex with the comedian in a hotel room.

The lawsuit was seeking a court order to release the explicit photos D’Elia possessed of her along with unspecified damages.

After filing the lawsuit, Jane said in a statement, “When I was in my final year of high school and still a child, I was groomed by a celebrity twice my age. Chris D’Elia abused his status and fame to lure me in, take advantage, and manipulate me when I was at a vulnerable age.”

