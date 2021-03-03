After resurfacing online following a near-six-month hiatus from social media, Chris D'Elia is being sued. The famed comedian found himself at the center of sexual misconduct allegations after numerous women shared their accusations on social media of alleged inappropriate interactions with the actor. D'Elia refuted claims that he engaged in behaviors that were illegal or nonconsensual, but on Tuesday (March 2), it was reported that D'Elia is facing a lawsuit where he's accused of "allegedly soliciting nude photos from a 17-year-old girl.



According to Variety, the lawsuit against D'Elia states that the girl sent the actor over "100 explicit images and videos" over "several months." D'Elia is accused of having sex with the teen after inviting her to one of his shows. While allegedly having sex, the complaint states that he specifically asked the 17-year-old her age and she claims she told him she was still a high school student to which he allegedly replied was "hot."

"The suit also states that D’Elia would emotionally manipulate her, showering her with attention when she complied, but threatening to cut her off if she refused," reports Variety. When the allegations first surfaced last summer, D'Elia was adamant that he's "never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point."

Last month, D'Elia released a lengthy YouTube video where he detailed his personal experiences within the last six months, including attending therapy. He openly admitted he has a problem with sex and has been working on his issues with his family by his side. The lawsuit alleges that the actor's actions have placed him in violation of "federal child pornography and child sexual exploitation statutes."

