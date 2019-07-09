Chris Brown's eponymous debut arrived in 2005, hitting number one on the hip-hop charts off the breakout single "Run It." Today, fourteen years later, Breezy remains a dominant force on the charts. Though many have tried to brush him off, occasionally through his own questionable antics, the resolve of his loyal fanbase has proven unwavering. This past week, they made sure to come out in droves to support Breezy's ambitious Indigo, a thirty-two song effort that was somehow shorter than its predecessor. And while he hasn't had a hit with the sheer ubiquity of "Run It" in a minute, Brown has more than solidified his position as a commercially viable A-lister.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Today, the official first-week numbers are in, as provided by Billboard. As it stands, Breezy broke the hundred-thousand mark, turning in a final tally of 108,000 album-equivalent units. For those keeping score, 28,000 of said units came via traditional physical copies. From the week ending on July 4th, Indigo was easily the most dominant drop, though it's unlikely it will retain the number one spot for a second consecutive week - Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 is poised to seize the throne.

Still, it's impressive to see Breezy remain a dominant force this deep in the game; it's no easy feat to secure a hundred-thou in the first week, and only a handful of artists can boast the honor. What did you think about Indigo?

[via]