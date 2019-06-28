The summer is in full swing, with June officially coming to a close. Luckily for music fans, the month ended on an impressive note with a pair of strong offerings from Chris Breezy and the effective tandem of Freddie Gibbs and Madlib. While the latter is destined to emerge in many an album of the year discussion, especially one fronted by hip-hop heads, the former proved that Chris Brown is as tireless an artist as they come. Even now, the man is still lining his albums with dozens of tracks (for better or worse), with his voice still being praised as "heavenly" and "angelic" by some of his most ardent fans. In fact, one of our own recently proclaimed Indigo as a viable "album of the summer," a claim that may very well hold water.

On the other side of the coin is Gangsta Gibbs, himself an unwavering symbol of a hip-hop purist. Once again reunited with his stalwart partner in crime Madlib, with whom he crafted the classic Pinata project, Gibbs came through with a potent dose of cocaine raps and gritty reflections on Bandana. Trust me when I say this one is soundtracking the office all day. With excellent selections like "Half Manne Half Cocaine" and the Killer Mike and Pusha T-assisted "Palmolive," Gibbs and Madlib have once again delivered a stellar body of work.

