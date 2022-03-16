It feels like it's been a minute since we got new music from Chris Brown, though the pandemic likely played a role in that. The singer released Slime & B, his collaborative project with Young Thug, in 2020 to hold fans over until his next solo release. Since then, he's continued to deliver some stellar guest appearances, and came through with the single, "Iffy."



"Iffy" could be a strong indication that his official follow-up to 2019's Indigo could be on the way. The singer has continued to tease the arrival of new music. Though he hasn't announced a new project yet, he did reveal that he has another new single on the way. Yesterday, he teased the release of "Warm Embrace," which is scheduled to drop on April 1st.

With two new singles appearing to lead the campaign, the singer took to his IG Story this morning where he revealed that he'll be hitting the road this summer. He didn't actually announce a formal tour or any tour dates but he hinted at a massive co-headlining tour that he plans to embark on in the coming months.

"TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT SOON," he wrote. "Me and [eyes emoji]... Finna fuck the summer up [heart emoji]."

It's unclear who he might be referring to but with his forthcoming single due out in the coming weeks, we're sure an official tour announcement will soon follow.