If there's one artist that should be taking advantage of the NFT boom to make some extra money, it's Chris Brown. The 32-year-old recording artist is as multi-talented as they come, excelling in music, video direction, visual arts, dance, and so much more. Through his otherworldly talents, he has been able to stray far away from all of the numerous controversies that have followed him throughout his career. As NFT technology continues to be one of this year's hottest topics, Chris is officially getting his feet wet in the medium, announcing that in the next year, he's got a lot of content coming for his fans.

After previously announcing his tenth studio album Breezy in 2020, which has yet to release, the superstar artist began to tease a short film of the same name. But those aren't the only two projects that the iconic artist has undertaken in recent months. The Virginia-raised artist took to Twitter on Wednesday night to tell his supporters all about his next steps.



"CANT WAIT TO SHOW YOU GUYS ALL THE STUFF IVE BEEN WORKING ON," wrote Chris on social media, specifying that he's been hard at work on new music (including an album), NFTs, music videos, visual art, and a film.

Fans are excited to hear what he's got in the vault, with some claiming that they're ready to finally shelf Indigo, which dropped in 2019, when the new album arrives.



