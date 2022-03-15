Chris Brown has officially announced his upcoming new single, titled "Warm Embrace." The song was previously previewed a few months ago, becoming one of Chris' most highly-anticipated songs. Finally, it will arrive on April 1.

The Virginia-born singer made the announcement by revealing the single's cover artwork, a new preview, and the release date on Instagram.

The chorus of the song describes Chris' desire to wrap a woman in his warm embrace after getting intimate, which is also depicted on the song's cover artwork. Fans are excited after hearing the song snippet, hoping and praying that the singer actually comes through on his promise to drop this next month.

"Is this the BREEZY you’ve been waiting for?" asked the 32-year-old in his caption.

This appears to be one of the lead singles for Chris' upcoming new studio album, Breezy. The project was announced over a year ago and according to the artist, it will be accompanied by a short film of the same title.

"Warm Embrace" will follow Chris' most recent single, "Iffy," which has been streamed nearly twelve million times on Spotify.

Check out the new single's preview, artwork, and release date in the post below. Stay tuned for April 1 and let us know in the comments if you're looking forward to this sound from Chris Brown.



