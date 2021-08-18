Chris Brown recently showed off his Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton airplane bag, which is covered in premium leather and shaped like a jet. He bragged about having the only one of these bags -- which costs roughly the same as a Tesla Model 3 -- in the United States, but Marjorie Harvey (and thousands of pop culture fanatics) would beg to differ.

At the beginning of this month, Marjorie Harvey, the wife of comedian Steve Harvey, was shocked to find that she had been gifted the new $39,000 bag. "What is this that just arrived at my house?" she asked in a video. "Did you all send this as a gift? What am I supposed to do with this?"

Chris Brown must not have seen Marjorie's posts because he's under the impression that he's the only person in the country with the bag, flaunting it on Instagram Stories.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Only 1 in the US," wrote the artist, showing off the bag next to some collectible Pokémon cards.

Fans have already shared their thoughts on the "statement piece," which is inexplicably expensive. However, it would be quite the flex to show up wearing one of these, despite how impractical it is.

What do you think about the Louis Vuitton airplane bag?