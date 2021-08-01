Marjorie Harvey, the wife of Steve Harvey, just flossed one of the most unique bags on the planet. The Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 airplane bag designed by Virgil Abloh comes at a price tag of $39,000, matching that of a Model 3 Standard Range Tesla. The bag doesn't really look practical at all, and is bulky and somewhat ugly. The lane shape is covered in LV branding, with weird little black straps coming off the top to form a handle.

In a video, Harvey seems shocked to have gotten the bag. She questions if it's some type of gift sent by the company, and you can hear her kind of laughing about it. "What is this that just arrived at my house?" she questions. "Did you all send this as a gift? What am I supposed to do with this?" she laughs.

The funny thing is, you can buy a real single-engine plane for that price. When the bag was first revealed, the internet was confused as to the purpose of the bag. However, it's being called a "statement piece," made more for shock value than actual use. What do you think about the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 airplane bag designed by Virgil Abloh?