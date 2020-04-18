The $17 million lawsuit against Chris Brown for alleged rape at his home has been dropped. According to official court documents, a dismissal was filed on Thursday (April 16th) for all parties involved in the case. The dismissal was filed by the alleged victim, Jane Doe, who initially sued Chris and his friend, Lowell Grissom for sexual battery, gender violence, battery, and assault, back in 2017. The document was filed by Gloria Allred's law firm, the attorney representing Jane Doe. It is unclear whether the dismissal was the result of an agreed upon settlement between Jane Doe and Chris, as no monetary compensation is mentioned in the filing.

Back in 2017, Jane Doe alleged that she was raped at a party at Chris' Tarzana home. She also claimed that she had been offered various drugs, including cocaine, molly, and weed, and that her cell phone was confiscated from her. During a press conference for the lawsuit, Allred said that “this is one of the most horrific cases involving alleged sexual assaults that I have ever seen." She also mentioned that it was clear her client had been “severely traumatized" by the whole situation.

