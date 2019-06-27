Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, & Joyner Lucas Team Up For Twerk Anthem "Need A Stack"

Just 1 day before his highly anticipated album, Indigo, is set to be released, Chris Brown has dropped a third track off the upcoming tape, "Need A Stack." Indigo's stacked tracklist speaks volumes, and the previous two songs which he teased off Indigo, saw collaborations from Gunna, and Justin Bieber and Ink, and now, this latest track features Lil Wayne and Joyner Lucas. Though for the time being, the song is only officially released in select International markets, a short preview can be heard, giving you a taste of the overall vibe of the banger.

Clearly set to be a twerk anthem, the frenzied song is sounding like it's going to be a hit, and played in clubs for a while to come. "Need A Stack" sees production by our fave Jamaican/Canadian producer, Boi-1da, and samples Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up.” By now, it's no secret that Breezy and Weezy are pretty accustomed to creating hit singles together, with an impressive track record that includes “Loyal” and “Look at Me Now.” Do you think they're gonna score another big record with this one? Look out for Indigo's release on the 28th, set to feature Drake, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez and many others.

Quotable Lyrics:

Since last Summer, had these bitches gettin' mad, yeah (Hey)

Ain’t that somethin'?

I don't usually hit the shade club or drink much

But today I got my pay stubs, I'm laced up

Let me show you what the face does, a drink does

Saw you movin' from the waist up, I don't take drugs

Baby, what you call it? (Woo)