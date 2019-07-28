Chris Brown, Jeremih, & Rick Ross Join E-40 On "1 Question"

E-40 added to his lengthy catalog this past week with his latest released entitled Practice Makes Paper. The project is packed with features, including the Chris Brown and Rick Ross assisted "1 Question." The single is a smooth R&B banger that flips a sample of Keith Sweat's hit “Make It Last Forever.” Jeremih takes control of the chorus, while Chris Breezy and Rick Ross handle the featured verses.

E-40 kicks off the track with his recognizable funky flow, but it's Ross' verse that stands out the most. The Maybach Music boss breezes through the verse with calculated energy and fun bars. Low key, E-40 has a banger on his hands with "1 Question." This is a single I could hear on the radio easily for the next few months.

Quotable Lyrics

It's the biggest (Maybach Music)

I'm on the books and turnin' pages with a centerfold

Touchin' paper, dirty money in the envelope

Cuban links would always end it up in Mexico

A fetish for Ferraris, selfies at the Texaco