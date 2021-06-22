One-half of Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle delivered an impressive rendition of one of Nina Simone’s iconic hits for the Good Morning America concert series on Monday morning, going viral shortly thereafter.

Chloe ambitiously went with "Feeling Good," a song that has been covered by some of the most highly-regarded singers today, including John Legend and Lauryn Hill.

Her first performance of her cover was during ABC's special event Juneteenth: Together We Triumph - A ’Soul of a Nation. Critics targeted Chloe after the event, but Nina Simone’s granddaughter quickly came to her defense.

The 22-year-old singer took the song to the stage again, belting out big notes with a perfect amount of attitude in an equally-fiery, sequined red jumpsuit and matching knee-high boots.

The Grown-ish actress has now added the legendary hit to her long list of impressive covers, many of which have been catching the original artist’s attention.

After her performance, she told the show, "I have always loved Miss Nina Simone forever...I worked incredibly hard to put it all together. I still have scrapes and bruises from all the rehearsals. I'm just so happy to see that her granddaughter loved it. I'm happy that people loved it as well."

The cover is available to stream as a part of the Liberated / Music For the Movement Vol. 3 alongside tracks by Cordae, Common, and Lucky Daye.

Check out her performance below

