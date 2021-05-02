It's been over three years since Cardi B unleashed her debut album, Invasion Of Privacywhich remains a commercial success on the charts. The single "Be Careful" caught many off-guard, especially since no one ever really expected to hear the "Bodak Yellow" rapper showcase a softer side of herself. However, it's still a fan favorite off of the project and recently got the remix treatment from one of R&B's latest queens.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey has remained one of the most promising young stars in R&B. While Chloe x Halle is still riding high off of Ungodly Hour, Chloe has been taking to the 'Gram with short covers of some of her favorite records. She's remixed records from Yung Bleu, Silk Sonic, and more which received praise from their fans and the artists she's covering. The latest record she flipped is the Invasion Of Privacy single, "Be Careful" which has since received Cardi B's stamp of approval.

"This is soo beautiful got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard," she wrote on Twitter. "You see this how I thought I sounded on the track."

Chloe replied, "you BODIED this, thank you for this song."

With Cardi B's sophomore album supposedly on the way, maybe we can expect to see Chloe x Halle feature on the tracklist. Check Chloe's cover below.