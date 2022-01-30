Chloe Bailey can easily be considered one of the most charming and attractive young women in the music industry. As great as her singing voice and her R&B catalog with her sister Halle is, her style and beauty match it.

Each time Chloe posts some fit pictures on Instagram, the world drools over her, and today was no different. On Jan. 30, Chloe posted a set of six different photos to Instagram wearing a one-piece top with slits in the upper chest and mid-section area, cutting off at the legs. The black top matches her solid black thigh-high boots, as she poses sensationally.

The last photo of the set shows her up close, and reveals her subtle, but magnificent eye makeup and hoop earrings. In the caption of the post, Chloe alludes to needing a romantic partner: "I needa soldier."

Lately, her and Gunna have teased being in a relationship, but have publicly downplayed their dynamic, calling each other good friends. However, they have been seen holding hands and attending several events together.

Although they do not label each other an official couple, Gunna explained that he would be disappointed if she were to find another romantic partner: "That wouldn't be very P of her, to take my time and waste it."

But, this recent post suggests Chloe is ready and willing to accept a man in her life. Check out her delightful IG post below.