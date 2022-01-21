Chloe Bailey's Instagram feed is on fire. On Thursday, January 20th, the 23-year-old "Do It" singer dropped off yet another steamy selfie, seemingly co-signing her "good friend" Gunna's new song "Pushin P."

The upload sees the Atlanta-born vocalist sitting in a very bright, white room, crouched on the bed, and seductively leaning toward the camera. "Pressure," she wrote in the caption, using the "P" emoji – as Wunna would – instead of the actual letter.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

With her vibrant SKIMS X FENDI set hugging her curves and a pair of dangling, sparkly earrings hanging from her ears, Bailey looks ready to lounge around in luxury.

"Gunna drooling rn," one fan trolled in the comment section. Others added "sis don't ever take [your] foot off their NECK," and "I see what you did there," pointing out that she only seems to be fueling the ongoing relationship rumours that have been flying regarding her and the DS4EVER hitmaker.





During a recent Instagram Live session, the "Have Mercy" lyricist shared that she and Gunna are just good friends, adding that "music is her love life," at the moment.

Before that, the "drip influencer" stopped by The Breakfast Club, where he told Charlamagne Tha God and over hosts that, while he and Bailey are just friends right now, he feels that it "wouldn't be P of her" to settle down with someone else while he gets ready for a serious relationship.

"I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it's time, so I think I'm getting here," Gunna said.

Check out Chloe Bailey's super hot new thirst traps below, and see yet another one where she channels her inner Beyoncé here.



