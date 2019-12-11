Chipotle is getting in the holiday spirit this year by giving away free burritos this week. Running all week long until Friday (Dec. 13), Chipotle will drop a free burrito code each day on their Instagram page, which you must be following in order to see. The first 500 people to text that code to 888-222 will "be gifted one free entrée."

"Like the magic of the season, it’ll be gone before you know it," the company said in a statement. "Chipotle will remove each Holiday Extravaganza post once all the codes have been claimed, so make sure you’re following Chipotle to be the first to unwrap this tasty stocking stuffer."

However there is a little kicker. According to the fine print, the redemption codes are valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and there's a limit of one code per mobile number. The codes expire on Dec. 31. Additionally, customers must be 13 or older to participate in the giveaway.

Click here for more details into the free giveaway and good luck!