burritos
- FoodChipotle Giving Away Free Burritos This Week With “Holiday Extravaganza” PostsChipotle is giving away free burritos this week via an IG giveaway.ByKevin Goddard2.2K Views
- MusicTaco Bell's New Craving Value Menu Includes $1 BurritosTaco Bell is replacing their dollar value menu with the craving value menu.ByAron A.9.7K Views
- SocietyChipotle Introduces Loyalty Program For Fans To Rack Up Free FoodYou can now earn your way to a free burrito. ByChantilly Post2.1K Views
- SocietyChipotle Experimenting With Quesadillas & Milkshakes For Updated MenuChipotle is taking it's new menu additions very seriously.ByMatthew Parizot4.5K Views