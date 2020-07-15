Friends and fans of Chika were concerned for the rapper after she shared a series of tweets yesterday (July 14). Chika took to her Twitter and wrote that she'd "rather be anywhere else," adding that she was "trying my best to remember the good things about life. I’m trying to reach out to friends. I’m trying to put the pain into music instead of internalizing it. But I can’t right now." People reached out both privately and on social media, and Chika shared that she was doing well while thanking those that made sure she was staying on course.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

"I’m currently okay. With a friend and actively getting in communication with a professional for help. I’m sorry for worrying anyone. I’m figuring things out," Chika wrote. "Thank you for the outpouring of love, support and prayers. i’m no stranger to mental health struggles and i’m not ashamed to be open about that. with that said, my wonderful best friend/manager is kidnapping me and we’re going to Mexico. vision’s with her auntie Kehlani."

Then, she suggested that she was taking a brief break from social media. We wish her all the best. Check out her tweets below.