If you were wondering why Odell Beckham Jr. was trending on social media this morning, it's not because he made another sensational one-handed catch.

Appearing on the No Jumper Podcast with Celina Powell and her friend Aliza, who recently exposed Trey Songz for urinating on her without consent and holding her hostage in his hotel room, Slim Danger (Chief Keef's baby mama) is exposing OBJ for being a Cleveland Brown in more ways than one.

In a clip that's going viral, the adult entertainer discussed her past sexual encounters with the professional football player, detailing how she got flown out to spend the night with him.

"He loves to be shitted on," said Slim Danger about OBJ's alleged sexual preferences. After telling the girls that she wasn't able to defecate on command, Danger explained that Beckham's fetish included uncleanliness in general.

"He wanted me to come on a plane and he was like, 'Make sure you don't have any underwear, don't take a shower for twenty-four hours.' I'm like, damn, what the fuck are you on? This is how I got flown out. He was like, 'Take a picture of you shitting.' I was like, alright, fuck, I can do that. I took a whole video, bitch! What you want? I sent it and, in maybe two hours, I was in Houston."

As you would expect, and as with what happened a few weeks ago with Trey Songz, the internet is blowing up over these claims. Odell is currently trending on social media with people reacting to Slim Danger's allegations, sharing memes and jokes about the situation.



