Chief Keef & Zaytoven Bring The Nostalgia With "MoMoney"

Christmas was on Friday so it only makes sense that a handful of artists decided to come through with their very own Christmas albums to bless fans with. One of those artists was none other than producer Zaytoven who released GrinchToven Stole The Trap. Creative name aside, this project has some pretty massive features on it, including a track from the likes of Chief Keef on "MoMoney."

With this song, we get a nice nostalgic throwback as Zaytoven's production and Keef's flows bring us back to the early days of trap and drill. Keef is as energetic as ever over the beat and Zaytoven knows how to complement Keef's bombastic nature. Overall, it's a great pairing and you can check out the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma do me ask money who the fucking man

Walking with a waddle and we still popping bottles man

Sex in the club, baby girl but my crib better

I don't think I'm ready baby, I don't think we can live together